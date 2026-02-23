Task Force Ashland Supports Deck Landing Qualifications During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, support deck landing qualifications by U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks attached to Task Force Tigershark, 1-229 Attack Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 near Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
