    Task Force Ashland Supports Deck Landing Qualifications During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, support deck landing qualifications by U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks attached to Task Force Tigershark, 1-229 Attack Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 near Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 03:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997720
    VIRIN: 260224-M-FG738-2001
    Filename: DOD_111549076
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: RAYONG, TH

    TAGS

    15th MEU, I MEF, TFASH, USS ASHLAND, COBRA GOLD

