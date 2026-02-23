Task Force Ashland Participates in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Service Members, Royal Thai Armed Forces, and service members from Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore conduct the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell))
