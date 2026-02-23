(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Track and Field at Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2), and Brave Team Ukraine compete in track and field during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Airmen, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997717
    VIRIN: 260226-F-UU560-7001
    Filename: DOD_111549040
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    AFW2
    MCAFT2026
    Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026
    Brave Team Ukraine

