Track and Field at Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2), and Brave Team Ukraine compete in track and field during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Airmen, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 06:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997717
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-UU560-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111549040
|Length:
|00:06:19
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
