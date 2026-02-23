B-Roll: 3rd MAW Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997706" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A change of command ceremony for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is held at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons to Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie. Under the command of Wellons, the Wing operated across five geographic combatant commands and logged nearly half of all active-duty flight hours while maintaining the lowest mishap rate among like formations. Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams was in attendance of the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)