    MWSS-371 Motor Transport Company conducts a Field Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducted convoy operations during a company field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24-26, 2026. MWSS-371 Marines conducted a company field exercise to demonstrate their ability to sustain ground transportation operations to as part of 3rd MAW ability to meet the needs of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997705
    VIRIN: 260225-M-YL719-2001
    Filename: DOD_111548822
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-371 Motor Transport Company conducts a Field Exercise, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

