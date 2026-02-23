MWSS-371 Motor Transport Company conducts a Field Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducted convoy operations during a company field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24-26, 2026. MWSS-371 Marines conducted a company field exercise to demonstrate their ability to sustain ground transportation operations to as part of 3rd MAW ability to meet the needs of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)