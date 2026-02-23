U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in convoy simulators during a company field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24-26, 2026. MWSS-371 Marines conducted a company field exercise to demonstrate their ability to sustain ground transportation operations to as part of 3rd MAW ability to meet the needs of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 19:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997704
|VIRIN:
|260224-M-YL719-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111548820
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-371 Motor Transport Company conducts a Field Exercise, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
