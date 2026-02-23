BRoll: 3rd MAW Change of Command

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A change of command ceremony for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is held at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons to Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie. Under the command of Wellons, the Wing operated across five geographic combatant commands and logged nearly half of all active-duty flight hours while maintaining the lowest mishap rate among like formations. Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams was in attendance of the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997703
    VIRIN: 260227-M-SF953-1001
    PIN: 9531001
    Filename: DOD_111548798
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, US

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Wellons
    Commanding General
    Brodie

