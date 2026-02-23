BRoll: 3rd MAW Change of Command

A change of command ceremony for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is held at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons to Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie. Under the command of Wellons, the Wing operated across five geographic combatant commands and logged nearly half of all active-duty flight hours while maintaining the lowest mishap rate among like formations. Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams was in attendance of the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
