(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: MAW MADNESS Reel: HMLA-267 “Stingers”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This video for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s ‘MAW Madness’ Logo Competition uses a compilation of visual information of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 17, 2026. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the MAW Madness Competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: “Cinematic-Horror-Background-Mysterious-Music” by ChillSound)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997701
    VIRIN: 260217-M-HA211-1001
    Filename: DOD_111548733
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: MAW MADNESS Reel: HMLA-267 “Stingers”, by LCpl Alexis Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y
    3rd MAW
    AH-1Z
    mag-39
    HMLA-267
    MAW Madness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video