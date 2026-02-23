This video for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s ‘MAW Madness’ Logo Competition uses a compilation of visual information of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 17, 2026. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the MAW Madness Competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: “Cinematic-Horror-Background-Mysterious-Music” by ChillSound)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 19:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997701
|VIRIN:
|260217-M-HA211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111548733
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reel: MAW MADNESS Reel: HMLA-267 “Stingers”, by LCpl Alexis Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
