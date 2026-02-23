MAW MADNESS Reel: HMH-361 “The Flying Tigers”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s ‘MAW Madness’ Logo Competition using a compilation of visual information of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 18, 2026. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the MAW Madness competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)