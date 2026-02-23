A video for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s ‘MAW Madness’ Logo Competition using a compilation of visual information of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 18, 2026. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the MAW Madness competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 18:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997700
|VIRIN:
|260218-M-QY860-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111548730
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAW MADNESS Reel: HMH-361 “The Flying Tigers”, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.