(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAW MADNESS Reel: HMH-361 “The Flying Tigers”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A video for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s ‘MAW Madness’ Logo Competition using a compilation of visual information of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 18, 2026. This video was put together using public domain imagery on DVIDS to raise awareness for the MAW Madness competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997700
    VIRIN: 260218-M-QY860-1001
    Filename: DOD_111548730
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAW MADNESS Reel: HMH-361 “The Flying Tigers”, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    MCAS Miramar
    3MAW
    The Flying Tigers
    MAW Madness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video