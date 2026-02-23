T-38 Talons conduct flight operations during Sentry South 26-2

Exercise Sentry South 26-2
B-roll of T-38 Talon aicraft taking off and conducting post-flight operations during
exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2026.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat
operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.
U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink, 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997699
|VIRIN:
|260225-Z-PI893-5307
|Filename:
|DOD_111548645
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
