    Fort McCoy ACS director speaks during 2026 AER Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Sylvia Lopez speaks to the audience Feb. 25, 2026, during the 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff Breakfast at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lopez shared a personal story about how AER can help people. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 17:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 997697
    VIRIN: 260225-A-OK556-6117
    Filename: DOD_111548563
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ACS director speaks during 2026 AER Campaign Kickoff Breakfast, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army Emergency Relief Campaign, ACS, IMCOM

