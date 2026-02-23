(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spanish NH90 helicopter conducts pre-flight during Sentry South 26-2

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Exercise Sentry South 26-2

    B-roll of a Spanish NH90 helicopter spining up and conducting pre-flight checks during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2026.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat
    operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
    environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.

    U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink, 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997696
    VIRIN: 260222-Z-PI893-7298
    Filename: DOD_111548562
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish NH90 helicopter conducts pre-flight during Sentry South 26-2, by SSgt Dylan McCrink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sentrysouth26-2

