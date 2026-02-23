174th Attack Wing Airmen load GBU-38s onto MQ-9 Reaper during Sentry South 26-2

Exercise Sentry South 26-2
B-roll of 174th Attack Wing Airmen loading GBU-38 precision-guided bombs on a MQ-9 Reaper aircraft during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2026.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat
operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.
U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink, 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997695
|VIRIN:
|260222-Z-PI893-1841
|Filename:
|DOD_111548539
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
