"AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Team Presentations" showcases innovative solutions developed by teams participating in the AFRL's Software Defined Radio Challenge. This event highlights how teams applied cutting-edge SDR technology to address complex communication and signal processing challenges. Attendees will gain insights into the technological advancements, creative approaches, and real-world applications demonstrated by the participants, reflecting AFRL's commitment to fostering innovation in modern communication systems.