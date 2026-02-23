"AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Team Presentations" showcases innovative solutions developed by teams participating in the AFRL's Software Defined Radio Challenge. This event highlights how teams applied cutting-edge SDR technology to address complex communication and signal processing challenges. Attendees will gain insights into the technological advancements, creative approaches, and real-world applications demonstrated by the participants, reflecting AFRL's commitment to fostering innovation in modern communication systems.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997692
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-EG995-3712
|Filename:
|DOD_111548436
|Length:
|00:50:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Team Presentations, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
