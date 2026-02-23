(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Today’s Market for Buying and Selling GovCon Companies

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Today’s Market for Buying and Selling GovCon Companies" explores the current landscape of mergers, acquisitions, and sales within the government contracting (GovCon) sector. This discussion delves into emerging trends, valuation strategies, market drivers, and opportunities available to buyers and sellers in the industry. It provides valuable insights for companies looking to expand, invest, or exit, offering expert perspectives on navigating this dynamic market and staying competitive in the government contracting space.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997691
    VIRIN: 240922-F-EG995-7893
    Filename: DOD_111548430
    Length: 01:27:51
    Location: US

    AFRL
    Small Business Office
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

