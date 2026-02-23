"Today’s Market for Buying and Selling GovCon Companies" explores the current landscape of mergers, acquisitions, and sales within the government contracting (GovCon) sector. This discussion delves into emerging trends, valuation strategies, market drivers, and opportunities available to buyers and sellers in the industry. It provides valuable insights for companies looking to expand, invest, or exit, offering expert perspectives on navigating this dynamic market and staying competitive in the government contracting space.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997691
|VIRIN:
|240922-F-EG995-7893
|Filename:
|DOD_111548430
|Length:
|01:27:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Today’s Market for Buying and Selling GovCon Companies, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.