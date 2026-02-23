video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Today’s Market for Buying and Selling GovCon Companies" explores the current landscape of mergers, acquisitions, and sales within the government contracting (GovCon) sector. This discussion delves into emerging trends, valuation strategies, market drivers, and opportunities available to buyers and sellers in the industry. It provides valuable insights for companies looking to expand, invest, or exit, offering expert perspectives on navigating this dynamic market and staying competitive in the government contracting space.