"Overview and Opportunities with AFRL Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regional Networks" offers insights into the initiatives, resources, and collaboration opportunities provided by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. This overview highlights how industries, academia, and small businesses can partner with AFRL's regional networks to drive technological innovation, access funding opportunities, and contribute to cutting-edge research that supports national defense and aerospace advancements.