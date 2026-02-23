(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Overview and Opportunities with AFRL Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regional Networks

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Overview and Opportunities with AFRL Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regional Networks" offers insights into the initiatives, resources, and collaboration opportunities provided by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. This overview highlights how industries, academia, and small businesses can partner with AFRL's regional networks to drive technological innovation, access funding opportunities, and contribute to cutting-edge research that supports national defense and aerospace advancements.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997689
    VIRIN: 240425-F-EG995-3137
    Filename: DOD_111548419
    Length: 03:34:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Overview and Opportunities with AFRL Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regional Networks, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness
    AFRL Mid-Atlantic Regional Network
    AFRL Midwest Regional Network

