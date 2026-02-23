(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    05.30.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Data Rights" refers to the legal and contractual entitlements associated with the ownership, access, usage, and distribution of data. This concept is particularly vital in industries such as technology, government, and defense, where the control and protection of proprietary or sensitive data are critical. Understanding data rights ensures that entities safeguard their intellectual property, negotiate fair agreements, and comply with regulations, fostering transparency and trust in partnerships and business operations.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997688
    VIRIN: 240530-F-EG995-9388
    Filename: DOD_111548407
    Length: 02:43:12
    US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Data Rights, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    Data Rights
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

