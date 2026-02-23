video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Data Rights" refers to the legal and contractual entitlements associated with the ownership, access, usage, and distribution of data. This concept is particularly vital in industries such as technology, government, and defense, where the control and protection of proprietary or sensitive data are critical. Understanding data rights ensures that entities safeguard their intellectual property, negotiate fair agreements, and comply with regulations, fostering transparency and trust in partnerships and business operations.