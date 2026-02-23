(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Calling on Small Businesses Accelerating SCRM with Existing Data Sources

    07.24.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Calling on Small Businesses: Accelerating SCRM with Existing Data Sources" focuses on engaging small businesses to enhance Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) by leveraging existing data sources. This initiative seeks innovative solutions from small enterprises to improve the identification, assessment, and mitigation of risks across supply chains. By utilizing current data effectively, businesses can contribute to strengthening supply chain resilience, security, and agility, addressing critical challenges in today's interconnected global economy.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997687
    VIRIN: 240724-F-EG995-4797
    Filename: DOD_111548397
    Length: 01:42:23
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Small Business
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

