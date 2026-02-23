video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Build Your Network and Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors" is an insightful opportunity to connect with the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) Small Business Directors. This event provides a platform for entrepreneurs, contractors, and small business representatives to network, learn about upcoming opportunities, and engage directly with key decision-makers who support small businesses in working with the Department of Defense. Strengthen relationships, gain valuable insights, and explore collaboration possibilities to grow your business effectively in the defense sector.