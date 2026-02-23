(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Build Your Network and Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Build Your Network and Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors" is an insightful opportunity to connect with the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) Small Business Directors. This event provides a platform for entrepreneurs, contractors, and small business representatives to network, learn about upcoming opportunities, and engage directly with key decision-makers who support small businesses in working with the Department of Defense. Strengthen relationships, gain valuable insights, and explore collaboration possibilities to grow your business effectively in the defense sector.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997686
    VIRIN: 240627-F-EG995-1998
    Filename: DOD_111548384
    Length: 03:04:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    AFRL
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness
    Network Building

