"Build Your Network and Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors" is an insightful opportunity to connect with the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) Small Business Directors. This event provides a platform for entrepreneurs, contractors, and small business representatives to network, learn about upcoming opportunities, and engage directly with key decision-makers who support small businesses in working with the Department of Defense. Strengthen relationships, gain valuable insights, and explore collaboration possibilities to grow your business effectively in the defense sector.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997686
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-EG995-1998
|Filename:
|DOD_111548384
|Length:
|03:04:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Build Your Network and Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
