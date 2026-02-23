Pressure is a privilege: How Air Force Special Tactics delivers results

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Blake Jones discusses how Special Tactics Airmen remain a community of “doers and problem solvers” during an interview at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. He emphasized that “pressure is a privilege” and that the demanding nature of the Special Tactics mission is what attracts and develops the highest-performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
