    Pressure is a privilege: How Air Force Special Tactics delivers results

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Blake Jones discusses how Special Tactics Airmen remain a community of “doers and problem solvers” during an interview at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. He emphasized that “pressure is a privilege” and that the demanding nature of the Special Tactics mission is what attracts and develops the highest-performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pressure is a privilege: How Air Force Special Tactics delivers results, by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

