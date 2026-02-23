Pressure is a privilege: How Air Force Special Tactics delivers results

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Blake Jones discusses how Special Tactics Airmen remain a community of “doers and problem solvers” during an interview at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. He emphasized that “pressure is a privilege” and that the demanding nature of the Special Tactics mission is what attracts and develops the highest-performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)