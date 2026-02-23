(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tech Driven Workforce

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Tech Drive Workforce" highlights the integration of technology to empower and transform the modern workforce. By leveraging advanced tools, innovations, and digital solutions, organizations can enhance efficiency, collaboration, and productivity. This concept emphasizes the role of technology in upskilling employees, streamlining operations, and meeting the evolving demands of a tech-driven global economy. It's about building a workforce that's agile, innovative, and prepared for the future.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997684
    VIRIN: 240314-F-EG995-8818
    Filename: DOD_111548364
    Length: 01:57:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Driven Workforce, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    Small Business Office
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRLSmallBusiness

