    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron Teaser Reel

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz and Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, HITRON, aircrews train for counter-drug and homeland security operations from Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 23, 2026. The squadron, which deploys armed helicopters aboard Coast Guard cutters to detect, deter and interdict illicit maritime trafficking, recently achieved its 1,000th interdiction, underscoring its mission proficiency and the sustained operational demand for airborne use-of-force capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles/Released)

    This video contains music that is licensed directly through social media platforms.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997683
    VIRIN: 260123-G-LB502-8688
    Filename: DOD_111548354
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    HITRON Jacksonville
    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Video Production Team (VPT)
    United States Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron

