Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron Teaser Reel

Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, HITRON, aircrews train for counter-drug and homeland security operations from Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 23, 2026. The squadron, which deploys armed helicopters aboard Coast Guard cutters to detect, deter and interdict illicit maritime trafficking, recently achieved its 1,000th interdiction, underscoring its mission proficiency and the sustained operational demand for airborne use-of-force capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles/Released)



