(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Proposal Writing from Vision to Victory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Proposal Writing from Vision to Victory" is a comprehensive guide or workshop designed to help individuals and organizations craft compelling proposals that effectively communicate their vision and objectives. It focuses on transforming ideas into well-structured, persuasive documents that align with client or funding requirements. From initial brainstorming to final submission, this resource provides strategies, best practices, and tools to increase your chances of success and secure desired outcomes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997682
    VIRIN: 240125-F-EG995-2962
    Filename: DOD_111548352
    Length: 03:10:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proposal Writing from Vision to Victory, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Small Business Office
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRLSmallBusiness
    Proposal Writing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video