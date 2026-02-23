"AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Awards Ceremonies" celebrates the achievements of teams who participated in the AFRL's Software Defined Radio Challenge. This event recognizes innovative solutions, outstanding efforts, and technical excellence demonstrated by participants in addressing complex communication challenges through SDR technology. Join to honor the winners, showcase groundbreaking advancements, and commemorate the spirit of innovation and collaboration in advancing modern communication systems.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997681
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-EG995-5428
|Filename:
|DOD_111548346
|Length:
|00:10:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Awards Ceremonies, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.