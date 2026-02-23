(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Awards Ceremonies

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Awards Ceremonies" celebrates the achievements of teams who participated in the AFRL's Software Defined Radio Challenge. This event recognizes innovative solutions, outstanding efforts, and technical excellence demonstrated by participants in addressing complex communication challenges through SDR technology. Join to honor the winners, showcase groundbreaking advancements, and commemorate the spirit of innovation and collaboration in advancing modern communication systems.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997681
    VIRIN: 250425-F-EG995-5428
    Filename: DOD_111548346
    Length: 00:10:21
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Awards Ceremonies, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business
    AFRL Small Business Office
    Software Defined Radio
    AFRLSmallBusiness

