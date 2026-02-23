video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"AFRL—Software Defined Radio (SDR) Challenge Awards Ceremonies" celebrates the achievements of teams who participated in the AFRL's Software Defined Radio Challenge. This event recognizes innovative solutions, outstanding efforts, and technical excellence demonstrated by participants in addressing complex communication challenges through SDR technology. Join to honor the winners, showcase groundbreaking advancements, and commemorate the spirit of innovation and collaboration in advancing modern communication systems.