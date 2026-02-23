Spanish airmen service NH90 helicopters during Sentry South 26-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Exercise Sentry South 26-2



B-roll of Spanish airmen working on NH90 helicopters during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 19, 2026.



Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat

operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational

environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.



U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink, 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard