    National Engineers Week 2026 – USACE Pittsburgh District

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marks National Engineers Week 2026 by celebrating the civilian and military members who support the nation's public infrastructure. Our Civil Works projects facilitate economic growth, improve quality of life and protect water resources.

    Happy Engineers Week!

    Runtime: 60 Seconds

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video edited by Stacey Wyzykowski; narrated by Shelby Wyzykowski; scripted by Carol E. Vernon

    Music by MegaTrax Production Music, LLC

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:58
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 997676
    VIRIN: 260227-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111548271
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Civil Works
    Pittsburgh District
    National Engineers Week
    USACE
    Infrastructure
    Army Corps of Engineers

