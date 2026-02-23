National Engineers Week 2026 – USACE Pittsburgh District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marks National Engineers Week 2026 by celebrating the civilian and military members who support the nation's public infrastructure. Our Civil Works projects facilitate economic growth, improve quality of life and protect water resources.



Happy Engineers Week!



Runtime: 60 Seconds



For more information, please visit:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video edited by Stacey Wyzykowski; narrated by Shelby Wyzykowski; scripted by Carol E. Vernon



Music by MegaTrax Production Music, LLC