MCAF Trials 2026: Powerlifting, Wheelchair Basketball and Track and Field

Athletes from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Marines along with international partners from United Kingdom and Ukraine participate in powerlifting, wheelchair basketball, and track and field competitions during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25-26, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill and injured Marines and Airmen, along with international partners to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck, Cpl. Jaqueline Akamelu and Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997673
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-CV013-4998
|Filename:
|DOD_111548250
|Length:
|00:07:54
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
