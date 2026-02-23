(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas National Guard drone teams provide aerial overwatch in support of border operations

    BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Clemente, a drone pilot with the Texas Military Department’s 640th Technology Integration Cell, discusses how Texas National Guard unmanned aircraft systems provide aerial overwatch in support of U.S. Border Patrol operations near Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026, as Soldiers and Airmen launch and operate a small unmanned aircraft system along the Rio Grande. Texas Guard units have integrated drone capabilities into routine border security missions since 2023, aligning with Department of War priorities to accelerate unmanned system employment across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997669
    VIRIN: 260209-A-AW306-6601
    Filename: DOD_111548192
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard drone teams provide aerial overwatch in support of border operations, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TXNG
    border aerial view
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Drone Dominance

