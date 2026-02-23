Soldiers assign to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, "The Old Guard" Commander in Chief's Guard, perform at Mount Vernon in honor of George Washington's Birthday in Mount Vernon, Va. Feb. 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997658
|VIRIN:
|260216-A-YV330-1350
|Filename:
|DOD_111548097
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander in Chief's Guard Perform at Mount Vernon in honor of George Washington's Birthday, by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.