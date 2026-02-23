(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander in Chief's Guard Perform at Mount Vernon in honor of George Washington's Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Soldiers assign to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, "The Old Guard" Commander in Chief's Guard, perform at Mount Vernon in honor of George Washington's Birthday in Mount Vernon, Va. Feb. 16, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997658
    VIRIN: 260216-A-YV330-1350
    Filename: DOD_111548097
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander in Chief's Guard Perform at Mount Vernon in honor of George Washington's Birthday, by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video