    Ready to Respond: Emergency Response Training Exercise

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    17th Security Forces conducted an emergency response training exercise with the San Angelo Police Department. This exercise was mission-focused and worked to strengthen coordination and enhance readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997650
    VIRIN: 260221-F-SV960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547958
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Respond: Emergency Response Training Exercise, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AETC
    Security Forces (SF)
    Community Relations
    training exercise
    Everyraiderready
    Emergancy response

