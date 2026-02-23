17th Security Forces conducted an emergency response training exercise with the San Angelo Police Department. This exercise was mission-focused and worked to strengthen coordination and enhance readiness.
Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 14:40
Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997650
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-SV960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111547958
|Length:
|00:00:43
Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to Respond: Emergency Response Training Exercise, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
