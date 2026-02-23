(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get to know your command chief: CMSgt Elijah Edwards

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks about his personal experience in the military and how he leads as command chief
    at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2026. Before becoming command chief, Edwards was the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 352nd Special Operations Wing, Air Force Special Operations Command, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997649
    VIRIN: 260210-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547954
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to know your command chief: CMSgt Elijah Edwards, by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

