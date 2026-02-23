Get to know your command chief: CMSgt Elijah Edwards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks about his personal experience in the military and how he leads as command chief

at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2026. Before becoming command chief, Edwards was the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 352nd Special Operations Wing, Air Force Special Operations Command, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)