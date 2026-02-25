Lock and Dam 25 February 2026 Broll

Lock and Dam 25, located in Winfield, Missouri, is a 1,296-foot long dam structure equipped with a single 600-foot lock chamber, three submersible roller gates and 14 submersible tainter gates. Lock 25 is preparing for major construction that will include a new 1200-foot, pile founded lock located in the auxiliary miter gate bay, and construction of an upstream, ported guide wall totaling 1200 feet, and a 650-foot downstream approach wall.
