    Lock and Dam 25 February 2026 Broll

    WINFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lock and Dam 25, located in Winfield, Missouri, is a 1,296-foot long dam structure equipped with a single 600-foot lock chamber, three submersible roller gates and 14 submersible tainter gates. Lock 25 is preparing for major construction that will include a new 1200-foot, pile founded lock located in the auxiliary miter gate bay, and construction of an upstream, ported guide wall totaling 1200 feet, and a 650-foot downstream approach wall.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997645
    VIRIN: 260225-A-OI229-8955
    Filename: DOD_111547891
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WINFIELD, MISSOURI, US

    Civil Works
    Missisippi River
    Lock and Dam 25
    USACE

