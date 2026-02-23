T-38 Talons arrive at Sentry South 26-2

B-roll of U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircrafts assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing, Columbus Air Force Base, arriving at the flightline during Sentry South 26-2 exercise, Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
