Get to know your deputy commander: Col. Justin Longmire

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks about his personal experience in the military and his time serving as the deputy commander at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2026. Before becoming the deputy commander, he served as the Vice Commandant at the Squadron Officer School at Air University at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997638
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111547847
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
