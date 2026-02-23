(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get to know your deputy commander: Col. Justin Longmire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks about his personal experience in the military and his time serving as the deputy commander at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2026. Before becoming the deputy commander, he served as the Vice Commandant at the Squadron Officer School at Air University at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997638
    VIRIN: 250115-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547847
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to know your deputy commander: Col. Justin Longmire, by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video