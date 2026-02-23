Get to know your deputy commander: Col. Justin Longmire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Longmire, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks about his personal experience in the military and his time serving as the deputy commander at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2026. Before becoming the deputy commander, he served as the Vice Commandant at the Squadron Officer School at Air University at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)