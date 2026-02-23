The 673d Air Base Wing hosts their Annual Awards ceremony in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2026. The annual awards recognize the winners’ accomplishments and contributions to JBER’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raina Dale)
This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from Descript to create moving elements. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997635
|VIRIN:
|260217-F-LX394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111547809
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
This work, 673d ABW Annual Awards, by SrA Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
