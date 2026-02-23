673d ABW Annual Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 673d Air Base Wing hosts their Annual Awards ceremony in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2026. The annual awards recognize the winners’ accomplishments and contributions to JBER’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raina Dale)



This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from Descript to create moving elements. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.