(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    53rd Wing Mission Video (1 Minute/Spanish)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    53rd Wing

    This video showcases the personnel, aircraft and professionalism of the 53rd Wing, headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 53rd Wing serves as the focal point for the Combat Air Forces and perfects lethality by testing new operational capabilities and evaluating fielded capabilities. They bring the future faster by answering warfighter demands for integrated, multi-domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997632
    VIRIN: 260227-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547776
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd Wing Mission Video (1 Minute/Spanish), by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission video
    53rd wing
    53d Wing
    Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video