Golden Knights at Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 Hype Reel

Promotional video for the U.S. Army Parachute Team, "Golden Knights", who are slated to perform at the 2026 Arctic Thunder Open House on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8-9. The Golden Knights are the Army's official parachute team, renowned for their precision skydiving demonstrations and competitive success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi)
Feb. 12, 2026
|02.12.2026
|02.27.2026 14:03
|Video Productions
|997631
|260212-F-SA986-1001
|DOD_111547762
|00:00:22
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|1
|1
