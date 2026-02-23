(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golden Knights at Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 Hype Reel

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Promotional video for the U.S. Army Parachute Team, "Golden Knights", who are slated to perform at the 2026 Arctic Thunder Open House on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8-9. The Golden Knights are the Army's official parachute team, renowned for their precision skydiving demonstrations and competitive success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi)

    Feb. 12, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997631
    VIRIN: 260212-F-SA986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547762
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

