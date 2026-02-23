U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officers participate in the Mission Ready Airmen portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The MRA training is the first in Pacific Air Forces, allowing foundation course students to refresh their knowledge of warfighting skills, such as combatives, land navigation, use-of-force and land mobile radio systems.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997630
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-SA986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111547718
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBER conducts PACAF's only Mission Ready Airmen course, by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
