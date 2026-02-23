JBER conducts PACAF's only Mission Ready Airmen course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officers participate in the Mission Ready Airmen portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The MRA training is the first in Pacific Air Forces, allowing foundation course students to refresh their knowledge of warfighting skills, such as combatives, land navigation, use-of-force and land mobile radio systems.