    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officers participate in the Mission Ready Airmen portion of the Professional Development Center’s Noncommissioned Officer Foundation Course 500 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 6, 2026. The MRA training is the first in Pacific Air Forces, allowing foundation course students to refresh their knowledge of warfighting skills, such as combatives, land navigation, use-of-force and land mobile radio systems.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997630
    VIRIN: 260225-F-SA986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547718
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER conducts PACAF's only Mission Ready Airmen course, by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    JBER
    lethality
    training
    PACAF

