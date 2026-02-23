(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026 Opening Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Athletes from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Marines along with international partners from United Kingdom and Ukraine participate in the opening ceremony for the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill and injured Marines and Airmen, along with international partners to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Be An Expert performed by StanislavBarantsov/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997628
    VIRIN: 260225-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547631
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026 Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warrior
    Resilience
    adaptive sports
    AFW2
    USMC
    MCAFT 2026

