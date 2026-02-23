Athletes from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Marines along with international partners from United Kingdom and Ukraine participate in the opening ceremony for the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill and injured Marines and Airmen, along with international partners to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Be An Expert performed by StanislavBarantsov/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997628
|VIRIN:
|260225-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111547631
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026 Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
