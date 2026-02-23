2nd Medical Battalion Hosts Joint Trauma System Trainers for Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion Course | Eldon Blood Typing Kits, Blood Draws

U.S. Navy Sailors attending the Joint Trauma System Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion course hosted by 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, learn and prepare how to effectively draw and transfuse blood at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2026. 2nd MLG is the first Marine Corps unit certified by the Joint Trauma System as a training site for the JTS-VPT course, which can now be held by 2nd Medical Battalion's Alpha Surgical Company on MCB Camp Lejeune and Bravo Surgical Company in Portsmouth, Virginia. The course focused on learning and practical application of fresh whole blood collection and transfusion for patients in forward-deployed and austere environments utilizing standardized, evidence-based protocols. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
|02.26.2026
|02.27.2026 14:01
|B-Roll
|997625
|260226-M-XP317-1001
|DOD_111547566
|00:07:09
|U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
