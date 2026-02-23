(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Medical Battalion Hosts Joint Trauma System Trainers for Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion Course | Eldon Blood Typing Kits, Blood Draws

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors attending the Joint Trauma System Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion course hosted by 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, learn and prepare how to effectively draw and transfuse blood at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2026. 2nd MLG is the first Marine Corps unit certified by the Joint Trauma System as a training site for the JTS-VPT course, which can now be held by 2nd Medical Battalion's Alpha Surgical Company on MCB Camp Lejeune and Bravo Surgical Company in Portsmouth, Virginia. The course focused on learning and practical application of fresh whole blood collection and transfusion for patients in forward-deployed and austere environments utilizing standardized, evidence-based protocols. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997625
    VIRIN: 260226-M-XP317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111547566
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Medical Battalion Hosts Joint Trauma System Trainers for Valkyrie Prehospital Transfusion Course | Eldon Blood Typing Kits, Blood Draws, by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    USMC
    blood
    medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video