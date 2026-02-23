156 CRG setup comms antenna and weather antenna at Sentry South 26-2

B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up communications antenna and tactical weather antenna during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
