    Freedom of movement

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    In preparation for another busy training weekend, members of Range Control clear the dirt roads around Turner Drop Zone Feb. 26 to enable units the ability to get around South Post at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997622
    Filename: DOD_111547550
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom of movement, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army reserve
    snow removal
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

