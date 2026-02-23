(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building Infrastructure at Kentucky Lock

    PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Carol Vernon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, visited the Kentucky Lock Extension Project in Paduca, KY, Feb. 25, 2026.
    The Kentucky Lock Project is a critical infrastructure project on the Tennessee River designed to modernize and improve navigation efficiency. It will replace the existing 52-year-old Kentucky Lock, which is a significant bottleneck for commercial and recreational traffic. Modernizing the lock will enhance the nation’s transportation network, support economic growth, and improve flood risk management.
    Under the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) civil works program, the Pittsburgh District has identified five core projects, including the Kentucky Lock Extension, to focus its efforts. The ASA(CW) initiative will review the project’s processes and procedures to identify key areas for delivering the project more efficiently while cutting through unnecessary red tape.
    Col. Melin and Caleb Ayers, a civil engineer from the Nashville District, give a brief update on the project. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video: Editing by Carol Vernon with B-roll footage provided by the Geographic Information Systems, Eric Breedon)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:52
    U.S. Army Corps Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    Kentucky Lock Addition Project
    construction
    USACE
    Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork

