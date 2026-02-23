(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156 CRG role call, armory setup, personnel recovery training at Sentry South 26-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, perform accountability, setup armory and personnel recovery training during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997618
    VIRIN: 260220-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_111547541
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156 CRG role call, armory setup, personnel recovery training at Sentry South 26-2, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Contingency Response
    156th Wing
    sentrysouth26-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video