(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    02-27-2026 Commissioning Ceremony for Phoenix - SRU's Facility Dog

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Live recording of the 2-27-2026 Commissioning Ceremony for Phoenix - SRU's Facility Dog.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997616
    VIRIN: 260227-O-NB001-9145
    Filename: DOD_111547528
    Length: 00:17:57
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 02-27-2026 Commissioning Ceremony for Phoenix - SRU's Facility Dog, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video