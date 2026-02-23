National Guard February 2026 SITREP

The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout February, supporting homeland operations, strengthening warfighting capabilities, and reinforcing global partnerships. Guard members executed a joint multi-ship flyover at Super Bowl 60, represented Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics, supported law enforcement during Mardi Gras and along the southern border, responded to winter storms across multiple states, and showcased innovation in drone warfare and air defense operations. These efforts also included international training in the Pacific, combat-proven air operations recognized with the Distinguished Flying Cross, and ongoing deployments to the Middle East — reflecting the dedication of the National Guard’s 430,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Army Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck, Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio, and Army Capt. Jamie Mason)
Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:05
