156th CRG departs for Sentry South 26-2

B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, depart Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, and arrive at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, to participate in Sentry South 26-2 exercise, Feb. 19, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
