Fort Polk’s Medal of Honor Legacy: Honoring Heroes and Their Stories

FORT POLK, La. — The Fort Polk Public Affairs Office hosts a podcast recorded Feb. 11, 2026, at Fort Polk, Louisiana, highlighting Medal of Honor Day and recognizing recipients with ties to Louisiana.



Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Peña, along with Mark Leslie and Matt West, discusses the legacy of Medal of Honor recipients connected to the state and the importance of preserving and sharing their stories. The conversation emphasizes the historical significance of the award, its connection to military service and sacrifice, and the role installations like Fort Polk play in honoring that legacy.



The episode runs 35 minutes and 7 seconds.