    Fort Polk’s Medal of Honor Legacy: Honoring Heroes and Their Stories

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Jeff England  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    FORT POLK, La. — The Fort Polk Public Affairs Office hosts a podcast recorded Feb. 11, 2026, at Fort Polk, Louisiana, highlighting Medal of Honor Day and recognizing recipients with ties to Louisiana.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Peña, along with Mark Leslie and Matt West, discusses the legacy of Medal of Honor recipients connected to the state and the importance of preserving and sharing their stories. The conversation emphasizes the historical significance of the award, its connection to military service and sacrifice, and the role installations like Fort Polk play in honoring that legacy.

    The episode runs 35 minutes and 7 seconds.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 11:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997608
    VIRIN: 260211-A-AV394-4812
    Filename: DOD_111547418
    Length: 00:35:07
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Fort Polk’s Medal of Honor Legacy: Honoring Heroes and Their Stories, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Polk
    American Heroes
    podcast show
    Medal of Honor

