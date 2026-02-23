Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama Reel

U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security partners participate in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 3-23rd, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard) Music provided by ende.app
