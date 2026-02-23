68W Sustainment Training operations through Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center, Part 5

Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated by the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
